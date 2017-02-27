Murder Madness Movie Weekend – Psycho

Friday, March 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/murder-madness-psycho/

Get ready for The Grand’s live theater production of Agatha Christie’s classic hit thriller “And Then There Were None” in Mid-March by catching screenings of four classic movie thrillers on Friday, March 3rd thru Sunday, March 5th! On Friday, March 3rd at 7:30 pm, The Grand presents an Oscar™-nominated film that’s arguably Alfred Hitchcock’s best, and most famous, thriller. Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), unhappy in her job at a Phoenix, Arizona real estate office and frustrated in her romance with hardware store manager Sam Loomis (John Gavin), takes off with $40,000 in the office’s cash, hoping to leave Phoenix for good and start a new life with her purloined nest egg. While driving Marion decides to stop for the night at the Bates Motel, where she meets the innkeeper Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and his mother. With Vera Miles, Martin Balsam, John McIntire, Jeanette Nolan and Simon Oakland. (1960. USA 1 hr, 49 min. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock. R.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

