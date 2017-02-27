Murder Madness Movie Weekend – Murder on the Orient Express.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/murder-madness-murder-on-the-orient-express/

Get ready for The Grand’s live theater production of Agatha Christie’s classic hit thriller “And Then There Were None” in Mid-March by catching screenings of four classic movie thrillers on Friday, March 3rd thru Sunday, March 5th! On Saturday, March 5th at 2:00 pm, The Grand presents the Oscar™-nominated film adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s (“And Then There Were None”) best-known whodunnits- “Murder on the Orient Express” featuring her famous Belgian detective character Hercule Poirot (an unrecognizable and marvelous Albert Finney). Everyone on board the Orient Express seems to have concluded that hateful financier Ratchett (Richard Widmark) was behind the abduction and murder of the infant daughter of a famed aviatrix. Thus, when Ratchett is himself found murdered, everyone is suspect. Normally, the police would handle the investigation, but the train has been stalled by a snowslide halfway between Istanbul and Paris. Thus, it’s up to the insufferable but brilliant Poirot to activate his “little grey cells” and determine who’s guilty. Among the suspects are colorful characters played by Lauren Bacall, Martin Balsam, Jacqueline Bisset, Sean Connery, Wendy Hiller, John Gielgud, Anthony Perkins, Vanessa Redgrave, and Ingrid Bergman, whose performance won her a third Academy Award. With Rachel Roberts, George Coulouris and Jean-Pierre Cassel (1974. USA 2 hrs, 8 min. Directed by Sidney Lumet. PG.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

