Murder Madness Movie Weekend -Dial “M” for Murder (3D)

Saturday, March 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/murder-madness-dial-m-for-murder-3d/

Get ready for The Grand’s live theater production of Agatha Christie’s classic hit thriller “And Then There Were None” in Mid-March by catching screenings of four classic movie thrillers on Friday, March 3rd thru Sunday, March 5th! On Saturday, March 4th at 7:30 pm, The Grand is excited to present a rare screening of the only movie the master of suspense ever made in 3D- “Dial ‘M’ for Murder!” This classic murder mystery tells the story of what happens when British tennis pro Ray Milland suspects that his wealthy wife Grace Kelly is fooling around with handsome American Robert Cummings. Only a dastardly murder plot worthy of Alfred Hitchcock could follow as cat becomes mouse and the key to the whole thing might be right under your nose- in 3D! With John Williams and Anthony Dawson. (1954. USA 1 hr, 46 min. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock. PG.) Tickets for this General Admission 3D presentation are $10 for Adults, $8 for Seniors/Students and $7 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

