Murder Madness Movie Weekend – Clue

Saturday, March 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/murder-madness-clue/

Get ready for The Grand’s live theater production of Agatha Christie’s classic hit thriller “And Then There Were None” in Mid-March by catching screenings of four classic movie thrillers on Friday, March 3rd thru Sunday, March 5th! On Saturday, March 4th at 2:00 pm, The Grand presents the kookiest mystery ever filmed from a board game- “Clue!” On a dark and stormy night in 1954, six individuals with ties to Washington are assembled for a dinner party at the swanky mansion of one Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving). Boddy’s butler, Wadsworth (Tim Curry), assigns each guest a colorful name: Mr. Green (Michael McKean), Col. Mustard (Martin Mull), Mrs. Peacock (Eileen Brennan), Professor Plum (Christopher Lloyd), Miss Scarlet (Lesley Ann Warren), and Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn). Two additional servants, the Cook (Kellye Nakahara) and Yvette, the maid (Colleen Camp), assist Wadsworth as he informs the guests that they have been gathered to meet the man who has been blackmailing them: Mr. Boddy. When Boddy turns up dead, however, the guests must try to figure out who killed him so they can protect their own reputations and keep the body count from growing. Three separate endings were filmed for this wacky but affectionate take on the popular Parker Brothers board game and they were shown in different theaters; all three are collected for the screening at The Grand- pick which ending is your favorite! With Jane Weidlin and Howard Hesseman. (1985. USA 1 hr, 36 min. Directed by Jonathyn Lynn. PG.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

