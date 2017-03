BANGOR — “A Line in the Sand: Reflections on Standing Rock, Our Hearts, and Healing the World,” a multimedia meditation featuring music, story and prose as an experience of the heart, presented by Molly and Shawn Mercer, Orland, Maine; 6 p.m., Friday, March 3, Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St., Bangor; donations accepted.

