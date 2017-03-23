Community

Multifaith panel discussion ‘Can We REALLY Coexist?’ on March 29 at Orono

Posted March 23, 2017, at 3:37 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: University of Maine Nutting Hall, 20 Grove St., Orono, Maine

For more information: umaine.edu/wilsoncenter

ORONO — A multifaith panel discussion on “Can We REALLY Coexist?” will be held 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Nutting Hall Auditorium, 20 Grove Street Extension, University of Maine. Panelists from Judaism, Islam, evangelical Christianity, Catholicism, atheism, Wabanaki spirituality, and Buddhism will address some of the tough questions of coexistence, compromise, and peace in a divided world. Admission and parking in “blue” and “black” lots is free. Light refreshments. Organized by the Wilson Center for Spiritual Exploration & Multifaith Dialogue and UMaine Faith Leaders. For information, visit www.umaine.edu/wilsoncenter. Snow date is Wednesday, April 5.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Rescuers save man from icy Penobscot under I-395 bridgeRescuers save man from icy Penobscot under I-395 bridge
  2. Gay pride, Confederate battle flags displayed at Maine high schoolsGay pride, Confederate battle flags displayed at Maine high schools
  3. Report: Bangor man, ‘June Bug,’ died by accidental drowningReport: Bangor man, ‘June Bug,’ died by accidental drowning
  4. Blind Maine woman describes getting kicked off plane with service dogBlind Maine woman describes getting kicked off plane with service dog
  5. Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding elderly widow out of $2 millionEx-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding elderly widow out of $2 million