Multifaith panel discussion ‘Can We REALLY Coexist?’ on March 29 at Orono

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: University of Maine Nutting Hall, 20 Grove St., Orono, Maine
For more information: umaine.edu/wilsoncenter
ORONO — A multifaith panel discussion on “Can We REALLY Coexist?” will be held 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Nutting Hall Auditorium, 20 Grove Street Extension, University of Maine. Panelists from Judaism, Islam, evangelical Christianity, Catholicism, atheism, Wabanaki spirituality, and Buddhism will address some of the tough questions of coexistence, compromise, and peace in a divided world. Admission and parking in “blue” and “black” lots is free. Light refreshments. Organized by the Wilson Center for Spiritual Exploration & Multifaith Dialogue and UMaine Faith Leaders. For information, visit www.umaine.edu/wilsoncenter
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →