mud. works in clay – Opening Reception

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts , 93 Main Street, Waterville, Maine For more information: 207-872-ARTS ; watervillecreates.org/event-info/?eb_id=&event_id=2860&tickets=&image_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.watervillecreates.org%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2016%2F07%2Fmud_CSA_image_small.jpg

In collaboration with Maine Crafts Association and in conjunction with Maine Craft weekend, Common Street Arts will present works in clay by Maine ceramic artists from throughout the state. Opening Reception: Saturday, October 1, 5pm-7pm This exhibition will be on view from September 29 – November 5. “Clay artists always have their hands in mud!” Clay is transformative and can take many shapes and forms. Mud dug from the earth is transformed into works of art, from dishware that we use in our daily lives to surrealistic sculptural forms that come from the creator’s deepest creative source. At Common Street Arts Gallery mud exhibition, we will present both functional pieces and form (sculptural) pieces from over twenty artists around the state of Maine including: low fire, stoneware, wood-fired, raku, traditional, contemporary, and creative works taking all shapes and styles. Tiles, busts, pots, and globes. We could go on but really you should see it for yourself! The mud exhibition will display wheel thrown forms, hand-built sculptures and vessels, as well as altered functional forms reconfigured into sculptural works. Some statements from our exhibiting artists: “… clay produces a visceral response in me that I could not ignore. I would like to say clay chose me but I know I was drawn to the way it smelled and the way it pushed and pulled to the weight of my body.” “The creative process relies on generating intuitive connections between the clay and the maker.” “pieces inspired from natural surroundings and travels” “…(clay) is and art form that represents conversation between maker and user, and enters the home with the ability to affect and interact with the inhabitants on a daily basis.” Get dirty. Come experience mud.

