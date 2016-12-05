MTUG Webinar – Broadband in Maine: A Panel Discussion with the ConnectME Authority & FairPoint Communications

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Online at http://mtug.webex.com, http://mtug.webex.com, Online, Maine For more information: 207-370-5327; mtug.webex.com

The Maine Technology Users Group hosts an online webinar December 7th at 11am to explore the latest initiatives and challenges with expanding high speed broadband internet access across the state.

Panelists will include:

–> Lisa Leahy, Associate Executive Director, ConnectME Authority

–> Sarah Davis, Senior Director – Government Affairs, FairPoint

–> Jeff Nevins, Director – External Relations and Community Broadband Development, FairPoint

The ConnectME Authority, the state of Maine’s broadband authority, has provided over $11.5 million dollars over the past eight years to support private/public partnerships for broadband infrastructure build out and community planning grants. The 141 grants have enabled high speed internet to reach 39,000 unserved households and businesses in Maine and is aiding municipalities, groups of municipalities or nonprofit local or regional community organizations to develop plans to expand the availability of broadband services.

Lisa Leahy, ConnectME’s Associate Executive Director, will discuss these programs and forward looking opportunities.

Sarah Davis will provide insight into FairPoint Communication’s continued deployment of high speed Internet into underserved areas, including the Connect America Fund II (CAF2) broadband expansions in 2016 and the 5-7 year horizon. Jeff Nevins will discuss FairPoint’s involvement with over 140 municipalities, community groups, county organizations, and regional economic development groups to assist them in exploring broadband issues in their area.

