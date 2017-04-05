Mt. View Alumni, Jamie Rooney author of

By Tammie Leach
Posted April 05, 2017, at 8:39 a.m.

Thursday, May 18, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Mount View High School, 577 Mount View Rd., Thorndike, Maine

For more information: 207-568-3426; rsu3.org

Thursday, May 18, 2017 6:30pm

To reserve a seat or for more information: 207-568-3426; adulted@rsu3.org

A full time police officer for the York Police Department in York, Maine for over 16 years, Rooney shares her story in her debut book. It is the story of Rooney’s hard life and triumph against the odds. After a childhood surrounded by violence, drugs and poverty, she left with a trash bag full of clothes and never looked back. She chose the path that led to a career in law enforcement. She has devoted her entire career to working, supporting and empowering those less fortunate. The book is an inspiring story of survival and creating your own destiny.

Rooney has ties to the Waldo County area. She lived in Jackson, Maine from the ages of 12 to 17 and graduated from Mount View High School in Thorndike.

There will be an opportunity to purchase Rooney’s book and have it signed after her presentation.

Published by BookBaby in February 2016, the book is graphic, with a suggested audience of age 16 and up

