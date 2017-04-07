MSSM Wins Top Score at Maine State Math Meet

LIMESTONE—APRIL 4, 2017 — The Maine School of Science and Mathematics took the top spot for the fourth consecutive year at the 41st annual Maine State Math Meet in Augusta. They also received a team score of 801, the highest score the school has ever received. MSSM Executive Director, Luke Shorty, a graduate of MSSM in 1998 said, “First and foremost, I’m really excited how well the Maine School of Science and Mathematics Math team did this year. It’s pretty impressive and a great way to showcase the great math talent that we’ve developed here at MSSM.”

The Maine State Math Meet is sponsored by the Maine Association of Math Leagues (MAML), a 501 (c) 3 organization that coordinates math league competitions for high school students throughout the state. Each school team consists of 10 students (plus one alternate) from grades 12 and below, competing in team, relay,and individual rounds of questions ranging from arithmetic to pre-calculus. The morning session has 6 individual rounds and the afternoon includes two relay rounds as well as two team rounds. After the competition, the group celebrated eating dinner in Bangor at the Green Tea Restaurant, their traditional stop after competitions.

“Eight of our students were awarded individual medals as a result of their performances in these first 6 rounds,” Dr. Mark Rhodes, Mathematics Instructor at MSSM, said. The 2017 team consists of three seniors Anthony Fiori, Peter Nielsen, and Emmanuel Tung. The rest of the team includes juniors Brett Foster, Tobyn Blatt, David Govoni, Oliver Wainman, and Wyatt Giroux (alternate); two sophomores Ethan Winters and Jordan Theriault; and one freshman, James Hawkes. MSSM Dean of Faculty, Deborah McGann, credits “our success to the many schools systems which provided challenging mathematics opportunities for our students long before they arrived at MSSM.”

