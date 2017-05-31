MSSM graduates 33 students in class of 2017

Thirty-three students from throughout Maine and beyond graduated from the Maine School of Science and Mathematics during commencement exercises on May 27, 2017

This year’s MSSM graduates include Daniel Alfonsetti, Lewiston; Madison Allen, Winthrop; Sadie Allen, Camden; Alyssa Arminan and Garrett Barb, Augusta; Peng Cheng, Ashland; Matthew Cox, New Limerick; Sierra Dann, Hiram; Nathaniel Ferguson, Limerick; Anthony Fiori, Farmington; Parrish Garver, Owls Head; Nathaniel Gere, Kennebunkport; Kiana Goodwin, Beaver Cove; Irja Hepler, Orono; Luisa Hetzler, Windham; Marsden Jacques, Lewiston; Allison Johnson, Winthrop; Padraig Keith-Hardy, Georgetown; Hui Kennedy, Waldoboro; Christopher Maloney, Augusta; Kendal Millard, Cornish; Michael Nichols, South Portland; Peter Nielsen, Manchester; Harrison Pearce, Farmingdale; Rachel Pike, Jay; Trilok Polavaram, Bangor; Victor So, Lewiston; Ian Sonderman, Oakfield; Henry Terhune, Waterville; Bridget Tompson, Freeport; Emmanuel Tung, Thomaston; Caleb Wallace, Northport; Lu Zhou, Peoples Republic of China.

The keynote speaker was Dr. James Page, Chancellor of the University of Maine System. He encouraged students to forge ahead with their education but always remember the spirit of public service. The student speaker was Rachel Pike who recollected to the class how their MSSM journey began and the steps taken, some easy, some difficult, to arrive at this memorable day.

Students received approximately $540,000 in scholarships. This amount does not include any financial aid. The class of 2017 will be attending the following institutions: (* more than 1 student). Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of New Hampshire at Manchester, Boston University, University of Maryland, College Park, Emory University, University of Maine*, Champlain College, Wittenberg University, Colby College*, Worcester Polytechnic Institute*, University of Maine at Farmington, New College of Florida, SUNY Korea, Allegheny College, University of Massachusetts Amhearst, Swarthmore College, University of New England*, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Syracuse University, University of Pittsburgh*, Northpoint Bible College, Kenyon College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Virginia Tech.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →