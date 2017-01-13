MSSM Foundation Selects New Slate of Officers

“The Maine School of Science and Mathematics Foundation recently selected a new slate of officers. They are: Douglas Baston of Alna, Owner of North Atlantic Energy Advisors and parent of an MSSM alumni, is the new Chair. Jeremy Shute of Yarmouth, a Staff Software Engineer at Google and an MSSM alumni, is Vice Chair. David King of Limestone returns as Treasurer, as does Luke Shorty, Executive Director of MSSM, as Clerk.

The MSSM Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization that advances the mission of the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Maine’s public magnet science and math high school by raising funds that support student scholarships, technology investments, student activities, and professional development for MSSM’s faculty and staff.”

