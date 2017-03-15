MSSM announces 2017 Scholar Athletes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SENT: March 13, 2017

MSSM is delighted to announce that seniors Allison Johnson and Garrett Barb have been named it’s 2017 scholar athletes.

Allison, from Winthrop, is the daughter of Tom and Karen Johnson. She has been participating in cross country and track and field since sixth grade. As a multi-season athlete, she finds that running has become not only a sport and means of exercise, but also a passion. Allison has been the recipient of the MVP award for both Cross Country and Track and Field multiple times during her MSSM career. She was also named captain of the 2016 Cross Country Team. Allison has not yet decided on a school for next fall, but plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Garrett is from Brewer, the son of Philip Barb and Victoria Kugel. Before coming to MSSM Garrett played three seasons of soccer each year (varsity, indoor, and club). During his time at MSSM he has played two seasons for the LCS/MSSM Eagles as a midfielder. Garrett also participates in track and field, competing in the high jump, 100 meter, and 4×100 relay events. Garrett hasn’t decided on a college yet but hopes to continue participating in club or intramural soccer wherever he goes.

Sarah Stackhouse, MSSM’s Athletic Director, noted, “I am very proud of Garrett and Allison’s accomplishments, both academic and athletic. Their athleticism and commitment to their teams will serve them well in college and beyond. They will both be missed after graduation, but I wish them the best of luck in their next chapter”.

Allison and Garrett were honored along with other scholar athletes at a banquet on March 13th at Caribou High School.

