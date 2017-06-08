Outdoors

MSG Gary Gordon Open Water Fishing Derby July 22 registration starts June 21

Posted June 08, 2017, at 1:33 p.m.

LINCOLN — Master Sgt. Gary Gordon Open Water Fishing Derby, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22, Big and Small Cold Stream Lakes/Pond at Fish Hatchery Landing; Egg, Long, Stump, and Folsom ponds, Penobscot River, Mattanawcook Lake. Weigh-ins 4-5 p.m. at fish hatchery landing, Stump Pond and Mattanawcook Lake. Cash prizes for largest bass, salmon and trout. Entry fee $80 for two people per boat, $40 per person, $30 for veterans. Food and beverages available for purchase. Registration 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting June 21, at the Veteran Center, 118 Main St. All funds support MSG Gary Gordon Veteran Center.

