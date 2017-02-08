MPRC Hosts Live Panel Discussion with Maine Journalists

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Husson University, Rooms 105 and 106 in Westbrook; Dyke Center for Family Business in Bangor, Westbrook and Bangor, Maine

The Maine Public Relations Council (MPRC) announced today, “Get Real with the Media,” a live panel discussion with four Maine journalists, scheduled for Friday, February 17 at Husson University in Westbrook, Maine, as part of its 2017 professional development series. The session will be presented live in Portland and broadcast to Husson University in Bangor to make it accessible to a larger state-wide audience.

The panel of journalists includes Danielle Waugh, Maine bureau reporter, NECN; Susan Sharon, Deputy News Director, Maine Public; Kathleen Fleury, Editor-in-Chief, Down East Magazine; and Carol Coultas, Business Editor, Portland Press Herald and will be moderated by Judy Katzel, Chief Communications and Development Officer, Catholic Charities Maine, and owner of KDK Consulting Group. Attendees will learn best practices for engaging the media, personal communications preferences, story interests and beats, as well as how to build those elusive “relationships” PR professionals seek. The session will also cover tips for writing the most effective subject lines and pitches, and the essential elements reporters look for.

Immediately following the panel discussion will be a speed pitch workshop where participants will have the opportunity to share their pitches and get feedback on crafting their story. Interested individuals can register online at www.meprcouncil.org.

