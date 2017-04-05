MPRC Board Member Judy Katzel Elected Chair of Universal Accreditation Board

The Universal Accreditation Board (UAB), which governs the industry certification for public relations professionals — the Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) — has announced Maine Public Relations Council board member Judy Katzel as its new Chair.

Judy Katzel, APR, chief communications officer for Catholic Charities Maine and owner of KDK Consulting Group, LLC, has more than 30 years of experience in public relations.

“I’m excited to take on this leadership role for 2017, and proud to serve with an amazing group of professionals from across the country representing our nine participating organizations on the Universal Accreditation Board,” Katzel said. “Last year, the UAB worked hard to update the computer-based Examination and resource materials. In 2017, we will focus on growth by encouraging communications professionals to seek one of our three designations: APR, the Certificate in Principles of Public Relations for college seniors and recent graduates, and APR+M for military communications professionals.”

“The APR contributed greatly to my professional success, and I look forward to guiding this incredibly talented board of professionals as we work to expand the ranks of APRs in 2017,” Katzel said.

MPRC is one of only nine UAB participating organizations in the country. Eric Blom, APR, a fellow MPRC board member and external communications manager at Hannaford Supermarkets, will serve as the MPRC representative for the UAB.

About the Maine Public Relations Council: Now in its 41st year, with over 250 members statewide Maine Public Relations Council is a professional association of Maine public relations practitioners. MPRC is dedicated to the professional development of its members and a greater awareness of the role of public relations in the world today. It is a member of the Universal Accreditation Board. More information is available at www.meprcouncil.org.

About the Universal Accreditation Board: The Universal Accreditation Board administers the Examination for Accreditation in Public Relations and coordinates all activities related to the Accredited in Public Relations designation. The UAB was established in 1998 by a coalition of public relations professional organizations. For more information about the APR designation and UAB, visit www.praccreditation.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →