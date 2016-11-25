Mozart’s THE MAGIC FLUTE as Met Opera High Definition Broadcast on December 22

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Strand Theater, 345 Main Street, Rockland, Maine For more information: rocklandstrand.com

ROCKLAND, Maine – A special holiday encore presentation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute will be presented as a high-definition broadcast from New York’s Metropolitan Opera on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1 pm at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street.

This version of The Magic Flute, created in 2006 by the award-winning director Julie Taymor, was created to appeal to children with its whimsical humor and breathtaking puppetry. The opera is presented in a shortened English-language version (1 hour 52 minutes running time.) Under the baton of Maestro James Levine, a winning ensemble cast—including Nathan Gunn, Ying Huang, Matthew Polenzani, Erika Miklósa, and René Pape—brings fresh life to Mozart’s timeless fairy tale.

Julie Taymor is an American director of theater, opera and film. She is best known for directing the stage musical, The Lion King, for which she became the first woman to win the Tony Award for directing a musical, in addition to a Tony Award for Original Costume Design. Taymor has received the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Costume Design, an Emmy Award, and an Academy Award nomination for Original Song. She also received the 2012 Director Award for Vision and Courage from theAthena Film Festival at Barnard College in New York City. Taymor was the director of the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and an off-Broadway production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The Magic Flute is the groundbreaking broadcast that launched the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series to movie theaters in 2006.

Underwriting has been generously provided by First National Bank.

Sung in English. Running time: 1 hours 52 min. Tickets: $23/Adults, $5/Students 18 and under, and college students with ID; available at www.rocklandstrand.com or (207) 594-0070. For more information visit www.rocklandstrand.com. Tel: (207) 594-0070 Email: info@rocklandstrand.com.

