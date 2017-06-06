Community

Movies in the Park

By Kathleen Funderburk
Posted June 06, 2017, at 7:36 a.m.

Thursday, June 15, 2017 8:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 8:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Movies in the Park, Nathaniel Davis Park, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-615-6139; facebook.com/moviesintheparkbrunswick/

June 15th Movies in the Park 8:15pm “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in Nathaniel Davis Park, Brunswick. Arrive early for preshow event and picnicking. Concessions available for this free family fun event.

FB @moviesintheparkbrunswick

July 20th Movies in the Park 8:15pm “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 1” in Nathaniel Davis Park, Brunswick. Arrive early for preshow event and picnicking. Concessions available for this free family fun event.

FB @moviesintheparkbrunswick

August 17th: Movies in the Park 7:30pm “Sing” in Nathaniel Davis Park, Brunswick. Arrive early for preshow event and picnicking. Concessions available for this free family fun event.

FB @moviesintheparkbrunswick

