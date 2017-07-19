Movie to be shown in Steuben

By Jeanne Benedict, Library Director
Posted July 19, 2017, at 10:14 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine

For more information: 207-546-7301 ; moorelibrary.org

Join the fun 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben for a showing of “Smurfs: The Lost Village.”

Best friends Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty use a special map that guides them through the Forbidden Forest, an enchanted wonderland that’s filled with magical creatures. Their adventure leads them on a course to discover the biggest secret in Smurf history as they race against time and the evil wizard Gargamel to find a mysterious village.

Admission is free and refreshments — some of which are sure to be blue — are sold by donation. For more information, visit www.moorelibrary.org.

