Movie to be shown in Steuben

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Henry D. Moore Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7301 ; moorelibrary.org
Join the fun 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben for a showing of “Smurfs: The Lost Village.”
Best friends Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty use a special map that guides them through the Forbidden Forest, an enchanted wonderland that’s filled with magical creatures. Their adventure leads them on a course to discover the biggest secret in Smurf history as they race against time and the evil wizard Gargamel to find a mysterious village.
Admission is free and refreshments — some of which are sure to be blue — are sold by donation. For more information, visit www.moorelibrary.org.
