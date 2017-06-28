Movie Night! “Ghostbusters II” and the Macabre in Popular Culture Today

By Dan Banks
Posted June 28, 2017, at 10:46 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Visual Arts Center, Kresge Auditorium, 239 Maine St, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=896974&rid=104234

Reminders of mortality abound in the movies. Following the screening of this film, a public conversation will address the relationship of contemporary popular culture and historical examples of the memento mori, such as those featured in the exhibition, “The Ivory Mirror: the Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe.”

