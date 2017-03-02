Movie ‘Moonlight’ to show March 3 at COESPACE

BANGOR — River City Cinema will show the movie “Moonlight,” the 2017 Academy Award for Best Picture winner, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 3, at COESPACE, 48 Columbia St. Starring Naomie Harris, Andre Holland and Mahershala Ali, the movie tells the story of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami. It’s at once a vital portrait of contemporary African American life and an intensely personal and poetic meditation on identity, family, friendship, and love. Admission $6, tickets available at the door. Concessions available. Rated R, 111 minutes.

