Movie ‘Food for Change’ at Rockland library

ROCKLAND, Maine – Good Tern Market, in conjunction with Rockland Public Library, will showing the movie “Food For Change” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., in the Community Room.

The documentary film traces the history of food co-ops in the United States, and tells the story of how communities suffering hard times came together to re-energize their downtowns by establishing whole food markets accessible to all.

Comparisons have been made between the depression of the 1930s and current times. The movie shows how cooperatives flourished in that era, because they empowered people to benefit from their own labor. The co-op movement struck a middle path between profiteering corporations of the day and the dreaded Communism. In the polarized times of today, this message is especially appropriate. One of the core principles of the Good Tern’s mission to is educate people on eating in a more healthful way and how to do so on a budget.

The Good tern cordially invites the general public and members to this viewing and a discussion following, facilitated by Licensed Acupuncturist Abi Morrison who is a 36-year co-op member. The Good Tern Natural Foods Cooperative Market, offering membership discounts at three levels and also open to the public, strives to provide healthy food at an affordable cost to all.

