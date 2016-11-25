Movie: African refugees come to America @ Vose Library 12/8 at 7 pm

By Vose Library
Posted Nov. 25, 2016, at 11:53 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/the-good-lie/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

Story continues below advertisement.

When: Thursday, December 8, 7pm.

Movie screening. Sudanese refugees are assisted by an American woman in their new home in the United States. (PG-13.) With an introduction from the Camden Conference: a Camden Conference Community Partner event. The 2017 Conference focuses on Refugees and Global Migration. For details, including the title, please visit www.voselibrary.org and www.camdenconference.org.

For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Holden school open Friday to help families cope with 8-year-old’s death
  2. Man charged in Bangor assault plans to sue over social media posts
  3. What’s on a real roll? Demand for the Maine lobsterWhat’s on a real roll? Demand for the Maine lobster
  4. Puppy dies after car strikes utility poles in Standish
  5. Topsham man dies after Thanksgiving Day crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living