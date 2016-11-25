Movie: African refugees come to America @ Vose Library 12/8 at 7 pm

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/the-good-lie/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

When: Thursday, December 8, 7pm.

Movie screening. Sudanese refugees are assisted by an American woman in their new home in the United States. (PG-13.) With an introduction from the Camden Conference: a Camden Conference Community Partner event. The 2017 Conference focuses on Refugees and Global Migration. For details, including the title, please visit www.voselibrary.org and www.camdenconference.org.

For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

