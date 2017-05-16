Mount View High School Chamber Singers to perform in Lincolnville Center

Posted May 16, 2017, at 12:50 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: United Christian Church, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, Lincolnville Center, Maine

For more information: 207-785-3521

 

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The United Christian Church is happy to invite the public to a rare springtime performance by the Mount View High School Chamber Singers at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the church, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, in Lincolnville Center.

Best known for their unique “Carols in the Round”, the Chamber Singers have scheduled this concert to make up for missing their December performance due to icy road conditions.  The Spring Concert will feature an eclectic selection of choral arrangements from Latin text music of the 11th century to a very recent creation wishing all the best that America has to offer to some of the huddle masses yearning to breathe free.

The Mount View High School Chamber Singers, under their long-serving director, David Stevenson, is one of the top choral groups in New England. The United Christian Church has enjoyed hosting their performances for over twenty years.

The church built in 1821 has its original box pews, balcony, and leaded glass windows.  It’s the perfect venue for this event.  All are welcome to this special concert and the reception which will follow. There is no admission fee but donations are welcome and will benefit the MtView Singers who will also have cds for sale.  Please note:  doors will open at 3:30 PM.  For further information call Mary Schulien, UCC music director, at 785-3521.

