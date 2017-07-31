Mount Desert Summer Chorale Concert

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: St. Saviour's Episcopal Church, Cottage St., Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-0042; summerchorale.org
BACH & HAYDN
Join us for a festive program with chorale and orchestra featuring Bach’s Cantata 29, “Wir danken dir, Gott” and Haydn’s beloved “Lord Nelson” Mass.
August 4 and 5, 2017
St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, Bar Harbor
7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert talk by music director Dr. David Schildkret each evening at 7 p.m.
Admission to our concerts is by voluntary donation at the door. We suggest $15, but you may pay more or less as you are able. We recommend arriving early to be sure of getting a seat.
