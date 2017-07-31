Mount Desert Summer Chorale Concert

By Geoffrey Knowles
Posted July 31, 2017, at 9:26 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: St. Saviour's Episcopal Church, Cottage St., Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-0042; summerchorale.org

BACH & HAYDN

Join us for a festive program with chorale and orchestra featuring Bach’s Cantata 29, “Wir danken dir, Gott” and Haydn’s beloved “Lord Nelson” Mass.

August 4 and 5, 2017

St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, Bar Harbor

7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert talk by music director Dr. David Schildkret each evening at 7 p.m.

Admission to our concerts is by voluntary donation at the door. We suggest $15, but you may pay more or less as you are able. We recommend arriving early to be sure of getting a seat.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Old Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the placeOld Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the place
  2. Farm stand thefts make farmers feel ‘sad for humanity’Farm stand thefts make farmers feel ‘sad for humanity’
  3. LePage rallies his supporters against Susan CollinsLePage rallies his supporters against Susan Collins
  4. Man fatally shot in southern Maine sandpit, police say
  5. Man found dead in Baxter State ParkMan found dead in Baxter State Park

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs