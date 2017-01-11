Mount Desert Island writer signs book contract with Islandport Press

Islandport Press is pleased to announce that it has signed Mount Desert Island map maker and writer Hope Rowan, and will publish her hiking guide for kids, “Ten Days in Acadia: A Kid’s Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island,” in the spring.

“Ten Days in Acadia” follows a fictional young girl and her family on their vacation to Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island. Twelve-year-old Hattie describes ten different hiking trails, giving details of everything she sees, hears, smells, and feels while hiking with her parents, younger brother, and dog. By writing the guide from Hattie’s point of view, Rowan has found a way to engage and entertain kids while they are exploring nature and hiking the trails. The guidebook includes full-color trail maps, photographs, and illustrated field notes about flora and fauna by Maine artist Jada Fitch. “Ten Days in Acadia” contains hiking tips, rainy-day ideas, and a resource list that will make this an excellent companion for both kids and parents during a visit to Acadia, one of the nation’s most-visited national parks.

Rowan was inspired to write the guidebook after teaching kids mapping skills, and seeing how excited they were to use their new skills to get around in the great outdoors. Rowan says, “Because ‘Ten Days in Acadia’ is written for kids to read, they can be the ones to pick out the hike for the day, or inform their parents that there’s a steep section of trail coming up, and be empowered by that knowledge they’ve gained.”

Islandport Press children’s book editor Melissa Kim says the book is a unique entry into the Acadia guidebook market. “I contacted Hope the day I opened her submission,” she says, “because I knew I wanted to work on this project. As a hiker, parent, and editor, this book works for me on so many levels. It’s a very special blend of a fictional narrative and a technical guidebook, designed to entertain kids and give them information at the same time.”

Rowan grew up in eastern Massachusetts, and has been camping in Maine since she was in a crib. She has a degree in Music from Colby College in Waterville, but her love of Acadia led her to obtain an advanced degree in Human Ecology from the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. She has spent the past fifteen years creating and designing maps as a certified Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Professional, while also teaching children about mapmaking. She now lives on Mount Desert Island with Acadia National Park as her backyard.

Islandport press is a dynamic, award-winning publisher dedicated to stories rooted in the essence and sensibilities of New England. For more information, please call 207-846-3344, visit www.islandportpress.com or e-mail info@islandportpress.com.

