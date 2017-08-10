Motown Christmas with Pat Colwell and The Soul Sensations (soul, R&B)

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Me
For more information: 207-442-8455; chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, November 25. 7:30pm. $17 advance/$20 door
Kick off the holiday with the unmistakable musical sounds for a Motown Christmas! This is a 100% Old School R&B Revue complete with female backup singers, a full horn section, and a show that that will knock your socks off. When was the last time you danced to Christmas music? Dancing in the aisles is strongly encouraged for this all age show.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →