Motown Christmas with Pat Colwell and The Soul Sensations (soul, R&B)

By Jennifer DeChant
Posted Aug. 10, 2017, at 4:03 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Me

For more information: 207-442-8455; chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, November 25. 7:30pm. $17 advance/$20 door

Kick off the holiday with the unmistakable musical sounds for a Motown Christmas! This is a 100% Old School R&B Revue complete with female backup singers, a full horn section, and a show that that will knock your socks off. When was the last time you danced to Christmas music? Dancing in the aisles is strongly encouraged for this all age show.

