Motorcycle club supper and silent auction to benefit veterans homeless shelter

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: American Legion Hall, 335 Limerock St., Rockland, Maine For more information: 207- 706-6876

ROCKLAND, Maine — Garry Owen Motorcycle Club will hold a benefit spaghetti dinner and silent auction 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at American Legion Hall, 335 Limerock St.

Proceeds will benefit the Garry Owen MC veterans homeless shelter and the future Garry Owen House.

For information, contact Chris Rainey at 706-6876 or CAWR7@hotmail.com .

