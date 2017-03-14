Community

Mother’s Day craft and vendor fair at Searsport church

Posted March 14, 2017, at 11:43 a.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church, 8 Church St., Searsport, Maine

For more information: 207-548-0327

SEARSPORT, Maine — A Mother’s Day Craft And Vendor Fair will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at First Congregational Church, 8 Church St. Organizers are seeking vendors and crafters, including massage therapists, reiki providers, reflexologists. Only one representative from each vendor will be accepted, such as only one Pampered Chef, one LuLaRoe, Scentsy, etc. First come, first served. 548-0327 or fccsearsport@gmail.com .

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Police suspect I-95 wrong-way driver was ‘intoxicated and disoriented’
  2. Plot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deathsPlot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deaths
  3. Bangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five feloniesBangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five felonies
  4. Massive storm expected to dump foot or more across the stateMassive storm expected to dump foot or more across the state
  5. Florida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ringFlorida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ring

Top Stories

Similar Articles