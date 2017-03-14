Mother’s Day craft and vendor fair at Searsport church

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: First Congregational Church, 8 Church St., Searsport, Maine
For more information: 207-548-0327
SEARSPORT, Maine — A Mother’s Day Craft And Vendor Fair will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at First Congregational Church, 8 Church St. Organizers are seeking vendors and crafters, including massage therapists, reiki providers, reflexologists. Only one representative from each vendor will be accepted, such as only one Pampered Chef, one LuLaRoe, Scentsy, etc. First come, first served. 548-0327 or fccsearsport@gmail.com .
