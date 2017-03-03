Mother’s Day at Nervous Nellie’s!

Sunday, May 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Nervous Nellie's Jams and Jellies , 598 Sunshine Rd, Deer Isle , Maine For more information: (207)348-6182/ 1-800-777-6845; nervousnellies.com

On Mother’s Day, treat a mom to a treat on Deer Isle!

Though we are here cooking jam year-round, Mother’s Day marks the opening day of our summer season. All mothers get free coffee/tea and a homemade scone with plenty of jam in our Mountainville Cafe. Sample all 15 flavors in our shop and wander around our whimsical sculpture garden–more than 3 acres of outdoor sculptures by Peter Beerits. Treat a mother to a treat on May 14!

