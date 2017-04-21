Mother’s Day at Nervous Nellie’s

By Anne Beerits
Posted April 21, 2017, at 11:48 a.m.

Sunday, May 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Nervous Nellie's Jams and Jellies, 598 Sunshine Rd, Deer Isle, Maine

For more information: 2073486217; nervousnellies.com

Mother’s Day, Sunday May 8, marks the opening of our Mountainville Tea Room for the season. Free coffee/tea and a homemade scone with butter and plenty of jam for all mothers! Free samples of all 15 flavors of jam, marmalade and chutney. Treat a mother to a treat: relax in an Adirondack chair on the deck or wander through the outdoor sculpture garden—several acres of whimsical figures and creatures made of wood and “junk,” including a Western town complete with jail, saloon, Chinese laundry and fortune teller. We have a sandbox for little ones, several plein air checker boards, a “challenging” croquet set up in the meadow, and acres of woods and meadow to explore.

Open 9-5 PM daily through Columbus Day, open most days Nov—April, too!

598 Sunshine Road, Deer Isle, ME 04627

1-800-777-6845

www.nervousnellies.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Orland man killed in crash on Route 1A in HoldenOrland man killed in crash on Route 1A in Holden
  2. Blog | Here are some of the insults Stephen King has aimed at President Trump since the inaugurationBlog | Here are some of the insults Stephen King has aimed at President Trump since the inauguration
  3. Police identify body found in Brewer woods by Wal-Mart
  4. Audit rips board for Camden Snow Bowl’s ‘terribly mismanaged’ redevelopmentAudit rips board for Camden Snow Bowl’s ‘terribly mismanaged’ redevelopment
  5. Former prosecutor ‘absolutely’ convinced of Sanborn’s guiltFormer prosecutor ‘absolutely’ convinced of Sanborn’s guilt

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs