Mother’s Day at Nervous Nellie’s

Sunday, May 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Nervous Nellie's Jams and Jellies, 598 Sunshine Rd, Deer Isle, Maine
For more information: 2073486217; nervousnellies.com
Mother’s Day, Sunday May 8, marks the opening of our Mountainville Tea Room for the season. Free coffee/tea and a homemade scone with butter and plenty of jam for all mothers! Free samples of all 15 flavors of jam, marmalade and chutney. Treat a mother to a treat: relax in an Adirondack chair on the deck or wander through the outdoor sculpture garden—several acres of whimsical figures and creatures made of wood and “junk,” including a Western town complete with jail, saloon, Chinese laundry and fortune teller. We have a sandbox for little ones, several plein air checker boards, a “challenging” croquet set up in the meadow, and acres of woods and meadow to explore.
Open 9-5 PM daily through Columbus Day, open most days Nov—April, too!
