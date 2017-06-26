Mosaic-Making Kicks off EAC’s Summer Workshop Series

Meri Levesque
Eastport Arts Center
Meri Levesque
Mosaic frame
Eastport Arts Center
Mosaic frame
By Lauren Koss
Posted June 26, 2017, at 2:50 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine

For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Eastport Arts Center’s Summer Workshop Series, set to run June 27-August 22, will cover a broad range of activities for participants of all ages. Mosaics with Meri Levesque will kick off the series from 1-3 pm on June 27. Participants will get to design and create a unique mosaic frame. The session is recommended for ages 10 and up; younger children may participate with an adult.

Levesque, a mixed-media artist and photographer, enjoys incorporating different items into each unique piece she makes. She described making a mirror border using, “mosaic tiles, glass beads, stained glass remnants, wild turkey feathers found in my yard, broken china, and ceramic tiles to name a few.”

Workshop fee is $20 and includes materials; a sliding fee scale is available. Preregistration is encouraged as space is limited: please email Alison Brennan at alison@eastportartscenter.org or call her at (207) 454-8822 for more information or to sign up. The workshop series continues with Upcycling on July 18 with Sally DeCicco, $10 fee.The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport and at www.eastportartscenter.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Driver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical callDriver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical call
  2. Bernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loanBernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loan
  3. Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash
  4. Susan Collins waiting for CBO score before she decides on Senate health bill voteSusan Collins waiting for CBO score before she decides on Senate health bill vote
  5. In a better job market, Maine can’t fill openings in college help programIn a better job market, Maine can’t fill openings in college help program

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs