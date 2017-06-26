Mosaic-Making Kicks off EAC’s Summer Workshop Series

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org
The Eastport Arts Center’s Summer Workshop Series, set to run June 27-August 22, will cover a broad range of activities for participants of all ages. Mosaics with Meri Levesque will kick off the series from 1-3 pm on June 27. Participants will get to design and create a unique mosaic frame. The session is recommended for ages 10 and up; younger children may participate with an adult.
Levesque, a mixed-media artist and photographer, enjoys incorporating different items into each unique piece she makes. She described making a mirror border using, “mosaic tiles, glass beads, stained glass remnants, wild turkey feathers found in my yard, broken china, and ceramic tiles to name a few.”
Workshop fee is $20 and includes materials; a sliding fee scale is available. Preregistration is encouraged as space is limited: please email Alison Brennan at alison@eastportartscenter.org or call her at (207) 454-8822 for more information or to sign up. The workshop series continues with Upcycling on July 18 with Sally DeCicco, $10 fee.The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport and at www.eastportartscenter.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →