Morneault Promoted at Madawaska Town Office

Madawaska – Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier is pleased to announce that Nathalie Morneault, a Deputy Clerk with the Town has been promoted to the position of Senior Deputy Clerk effective May 1. Morneault is replacing Sarah Pelletier, who has worked for the town since 2012 and is relocating to the Southwestern United States in April.

In her new role, Morneault will provide direct administrative support to Pelletier and the members of the Board of Selectmen. She will also be the designated Agent for the Town of Madawaska on behalf of the Maine Department of Motor Vehicles.

Morneault was hired at the Town Office in Madawaska in February of 2016 as a Deputy Clerk. In addition to processing all front counter transactions including payments, vehicle registrations and other requirements of the position, Morneault has served as the Secretary to the Code Enforcement Officer and planning and zoning board. She was responsible for agenda preparation and distribution, attendance at all board meetings as recording secretary and available to assist customers with questions regarding property tax and mapping information. Morneault also provided per diem coverage under a contractual arrangement with the Town of St. Agatha to cover their office for planned vacations, workshop days or when their office staff was out on sick leave.

In her new role, Morneault will continue to report to Town Clerk Amy Ouellette and provide similar administrative assistant services to the Town Manager and Board of Selectmen including website maintenance, meeting attendance and agenda distribution to interested parties, members of the local news media and local access television. Morneault will also serve as the liaison to the Maine Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), responsible for complete inventory control of the municipalities motor vehicle license plates, stickers, registration forms and the various forms and reporting requirements required by the DMV.

Morneault is pursuing her certification as a Maine Town & City Clerk and is a Notary Public and Dedimus Justice authorized by the State of Maine. She resides in St. David with her husband Joshua, step son Dominick and is expecting her daughter Sadie scheduled to arrive in July.

