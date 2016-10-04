MORE VOTERS RELY ON MOBILE FOR DECISION 2016

MAINE (Oct. 4, 2016) — Decision 2016 has gone mobile. This election season, more than ever before, voters are relying on their mobile devices to learn more about the candidates and political issues before heading to the polls. The increased usage means that voters have faster, more frequent access to campaign information and candidates must expertly leverage digital tools like social media to interact and engage with the American public to win votes.

“As we head into the homestretch toward Election Day, many voters are using their smartphones and tablets to gather information about candidates, events, volunteer opportunities and polling results on the news, social media or in online discussions, ” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “In this year’s election, it’s not enough for candidates to simply have a political strategy – they also need a digital strategy to successfully reach, inform and influence voters.”

According to Pew Research Center:

• About two-thirds of Americans owned a smartphone in 2015, compared with just 35 percent in the spring of 2011

• More than a quarter (28 percent) of registered voters in the United States used their smartphones to keep up with politics in 2014, compared to 13 percent in 2010

• Sixty-eight percent of smartphone owners use their phone to follow breaking news and 33 percent say that they do this “frequently”

• For about 10 percent of Americans, their smartphone is the only form of high-speed Internet they can access at home

To stay on top of the political landscape with your latest iPhone 6s or Samsung Galaxy S7, U.S. Cellular recommends the following tools for mobile device users:

US Presidential Election 2016 App – This helpful app tracks important dates and events, including debates, conventions and primaries by state. It also provides background on all candidates, insights, commentary and news across party lines.

Network News Apps – Use news channel apps like CNN, FOX News or C-Span to get updates, breaking news, and round-the-clock election coverage, anytime and from anywhere with U.S. Cellular’s high-quality network with nationwide coverage. These news outlets often delve into political issues, offer in-depth coverage of candidates’ campaigns and viewpoints, provide expert commentary on the political landscape, and provide real-time updates during debates as well as on Election Day.

Periscope and Meerkat – Livestreaming apps let users stream and view live video footage via Twitter. This is significant because voters can now witness campaigns like never before with round-the-clock access to the campaign trail. Even remarks made off-the-cuff during a campaign can easily go viral and these “behind-the-scenes” moments have the potential to influence viewers’ opinions of the candidates.

RegisterToVote.org – As of April 2016, 31 states as well as the District of Columbia allow people to register online to vote. This online registering process is quick, easy and convenient, and is meant to encourage more people to register to vote in time for the upcoming election.

