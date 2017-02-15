More than $700,000 in federal money to help rural Maine health centers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a total of $732,842 in federal funding to three Maine Health Centers, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Angus King Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Bucksport Regional Health Center in Bucksport will receive $324,131; Maine Migrant Programs Inc. in Augusta, $200,460; and St. Croix Regional Family Health Center in Princeton, $208,251.

“People across Maine rely on rural health care providers for essential services to support their health and well-being,” said King in the press release. “These federal grants offer critical support for these facilities and help ensure access to high-quality care for the communities they serve.”

This grant funding is awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency within HHS that is tasked with improving access to health care by building healthy communities, strengthening the healthcare workforce, and achieving health equity. The HRSA’s programs target the economic and medically vulnerable as well as the geographically isolated. The grants are awarded under the HRSA’s Health Center Cluster program.

