Moosehead Region to celebrate 13th annual Chocolate Festival on Feb. 19

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Greenville School cafeteria, 130 Pritham Ave., Greenville, Maine For more information: 207-695-2702

GREENVILLE, Maine — The 13th annual Moosehead Region Chocolate Festival will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Greenville School cafeteria, 130 Pritham Ave.

The 2017 edition will feature more than 40 varieties of chocolate, and a Chinese auction and raffle featuring overnight stays, restaurant gift certificates, and more.

“The Chocolate Festival is simply all about the chocolate,” said Angela Arno, executive director of the Moosehead Lake Region Chamber of Commerce, in a press release. “Because we stay focused on a tasty treat that people absolutely love, it’s grown over time. Last year was so big, we had to move to a bigger location this year. That will allow for more people to enjoy some amazing chocolate goodies and to have a fun day in the Moosehead region.”

Admission is $10 and tickets are available at the door.

“Chocolate and Valentine’s Day are synonymous,” said Arno, in the press release. “Even though Valentine’s Day is earlier in the week, chocolate can — and will — sooth the soul throughout the month. From moderate chocolate fans to full-throttle chocolate lovers, this Chocolate Festival is a pretty amazing time for anyone.”

The 13th annual Chocolate Festival is presented by the Moosehead Lake Chamber of Commerce. For information about the Chocolate Festival, or the Moosehead Lake Region, call 695-2702 or visit www.mooseheadlake.org.

