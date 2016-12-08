Moosehead Lake Community Choir to give 40th anniversary concert

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Holy Family Parish, 145 Pritham Ave., Greenville

GREENVILLE, Maine — Moosehead Lake Community Choir will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Holy Family Parish, 145 Pritham Ave. This will be the last Mass held at this 80-year-old church, which will be demolished in April to make way for a new church building. A 1928 Estey Reed organ being restored will be played at the church, and there are plans to restore the church’s stained glass windows.

