Moose Island Follies Calls for Talent, Offers Businesses Free Promotion

Monday, July 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: eastportartscenter.org
This year marks the 13th anniversary of Eastport Arts Center’s popular revue, the Moose Island Follies, held as two performances, 4 and 7:30 pm, on Friday, July 3, as the city-wide Fourth of July festivities are coming to a peak. Auditions are commencing for performers of all kinds; acts should be two-to-eight minutes in length and may consist of any type of performance—music, dance, physical stunts/comedy, theatrical scenes or skits, recitation, vaudevillian arts—truly, anything goes. To arrange an audition, email Chris Grannis, director, at chris@eastportartscenter.org. Video submissions will also be accepted.
In addition, Grannis is seeking writers to help with content for the show, a reprise of the wildly popular ‘fake ad’ concept enjoyed in the 2015 show, which featured advertisements for goofy fake products. In addition to benefitting EAC operating costs, the show provided Eastport-area businesses and organizations an opportunity for free promotion at the well attended shows. Business owners and members of local organizations are invited to get involved with the show in one of the following ways:
1. Come up with a goofy fake product and write an ad about it. Reveal your business or organization name at the end of the ad.
2. Perform the ad yourself (props and costumes encouraged; some of the ads could be radio-style voiceovers with sound effects (and with the performers not visible). Not interested in performing? Hand the skit script over to Grannis who will arrange to have it performed.
3. Lend your name to the show by offering to sponsor a fake product sketch written by us—at the end we’ll say the ad was brought to the audience by your business.
Some hits from the last ‘fake ad’ follies included a song all about the New to You Thrift Shop set to the tune of “In the Mood;” a “Cream, Dea’h” ad for locally harvested deer-milk creamer for coffee promoting Eat Local Eastport and memorably performed by summer visitors Susan Capron and Dan Allcott; and an Eastport Pets jingle performed to the tune of “Little Brown Jug” by Melissa Newcomb.
For more information about the jolly folly that is Moose Island Follies, please call Chris Grannis at (207) 853-4650 or email her at chris@eastportartscenter.org. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.
