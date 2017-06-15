Community

Moose Hair Embroidery with Gina Brooks, Maliseet

This moose hair purse was on loan from the Boston Children's Museum and featured in the Abbe Museum's exhibit Coming Home, which was open February through December 2015.
Heather Anderson | BDN
This moose hair purse was on loan from the Boston Children's Museum and featured in the Abbe Museum's exhibit Coming Home, which was open February through December 2015.
By Heather Anderson
Posted June 15, 2017, at 4:18 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/2017/7/7/moose-hair-embroidery-with-gina-brooks-maliseet

The Abbe is pleased to welcome back Maliseet artist Gina Brooks, who will be hosting a moose hair embroidery demonstration. This unique northeastern woodland art form is an intricate process of using the thick hairs of the moose to produce vibrant and intricate designs. Gina will be on hand to guide visitors through her process and answer any questions.

This event is included with the price of admission and no prior registration is required. For more information, please contact us at educator@abbemuseum.org or 207-288-3519.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mainer attacked by rabid raccoon drowns it in puddleMainer attacked by rabid raccoon drowns it in puddle
  2. Zinke says he’s unlikely to advocate scaling back Katahdin monumentZinke says he’s unlikely to advocate scaling back Katahdin monument
  3. Maine woman charged with manslaughter, OUI after Route 1 crash that killed couple
  4. House Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition after baseball shootingHouse Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition after baseball shooting
  5. Maine family patriarch gets 20 years for running heroin ringMaine family patriarch gets 20 years for running heroin ring