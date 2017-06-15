Friday, July 7, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/2017/7/7/moose-hair-embroidery-with-gina-brooks-maliseet
The Abbe is pleased to welcome back Maliseet artist Gina Brooks, who will be hosting a moose hair embroidery demonstration. This unique northeastern woodland art form is an intricate process of using the thick hairs of the moose to produce vibrant and intricate designs. Gina will be on hand to guide visitors through her process and answer any questions.
This event is included with the price of admission and no prior registration is required. For more information, please contact us at educator@abbemuseum.org or 207-288-3519.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →