Free Moonlight Snowshoe Tour at Aldermere Farm

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Aldermere Farm, 20 Russell Avenue, Rockport, Maine For more information: 207-236-2739; aldermere.org/index.php

Saturday, Feb. 10 Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) invites the public to a Moonlight Snowshoe Tour at 6 p.m. at Aldermere Farm in Rockport. Attendees will be led along trails that skirt around Lily Pond through large open pastures and woods. Hot cocoa will be served at the end of the tour.

Attendees should bring their own gear, including a headlamp or flashlight for navigating the darker wooded sections. Those with previous experience skiing are welcome to bring their own cross-country skis. Everyone will meet at the main barn at 20 Russell Avenue at 6 p.m. and start the trail together at 6:10 p.m. Parking is on the roadside along Russell Avenue. The tour is free to the public, but donations are appreciated, and reservations are required due to limited space. MCHT is seeking volunteers to be guides and to bring baked goods. Registration is free and required. To register or volunteer call Aldermere Farm at 236-2739 or email jalbury@mcht.org.

After Feb. 10, the ski and snowshoe trails at Aldermere will be open to the general public during daylight hours. There are two access points to the ski trails: (1) across the road from the Aldermere Farm sign near 20 Russell Ave.; (2) down the side road off Russell Avenue, across from Calderwood Lane (look for the open gate through the cattle pen).

