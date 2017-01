ROCKPORT, Maine — A moonlight snowshoe hike guided tour of Aldermere Farm will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Aldermere Farm, 70 Russell Avenue. Follow trails that skirt Lily Pond through large open pastures and woods. Hot cocoa provided. Participants bring own gear including flashlights, and cross-country skis if desired.

