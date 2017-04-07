Homestead

Monthly Spin-In Begins

Spinning wheel
Jj Starwalker | BDN
Spinning wheel
By Jj Starwalker
Posted April 07, 2017, at 11:34 a.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Abbott Memorial Library, 1 Church St., Dexter, Maine

For more information: facebook.com/groups/PenquisArtisansAndCraftersSociety/?ref=group_cover

The Penquis Region Artisan’s & Crafter’s Society and the Dexter Dover Area Towns in Transition come together to host a monthly event for hand spinners and fiber-crafters. Starting April 22, and monthly on the 4th Saturday of each month, interested folks will gather from 9:30 -11:30 in the morning, in the basement of the Abbott Memorial Library, in Dexter, to spin, knit, crochet and share their love of working with wool, cotton and other fibers. Bring your spinning wheel, drop or supported spindle or other fiber project and enjoy a couple of hours of fun and conversation.

