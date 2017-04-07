Monthly Spin-In Begins

Saturday, April 22, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Abbott Memorial Library, 1 Church St., Dexter, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/groups/PenquisArtisansAndCraftersSociety/?ref=group_cover
The Penquis Region Artisan’s & Crafter’s Society and the Dexter Dover Area Towns in Transition come together to host a monthly event for hand spinners and fiber-crafters. Starting April 22, and monthly on the 4th Saturday of each month, interested folks will gather from 9:30 -11:30 in the morning, in the basement of the Abbott Memorial Library, in Dexter, to spin, knit, crochet and share their love of working with wool, cotton and other fibers. Bring your spinning wheel, drop or supported spindle or other fiber project and enjoy a couple of hours of fun and conversation.
