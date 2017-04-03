Wednesday, April 19, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine
“1779-1783 Fort George- Protected by the Crown,” a talk presented by Anette Ruppel Rodrigues at the monthly Penobscot County Genealogical Society meeting to take place in the Lecture Hall of the Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., 6:00-8:00, Weds., April 19th. Members of the public are invited to attend. Questions contact Elizabeth Stevens at esteve@bpl.lib.me.us
