Monthly Penobscot County Genealogical Society

Posted April 03, 2017, at 12:04 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine

“1779-1783 Fort George- Protected by the Crown,” a talk presented by Anette Ruppel Rodrigues at the monthly Penobscot County Genealogical Society meeting to take place in the Lecture Hall of the Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., 6:00-8:00, Weds., April 19th. Members of the public are invited to attend. Questions contact Elizabeth Stevens at esteve@bpl.lib.me.us

