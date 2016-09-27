Monthly meeting and potluck supper for Hancock Woman’s Club on Oct. 6

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hancock Community Center, 1419 U.S. Highway 1, Hancock, Maine For more information: 207-422-3756

HANCOCK, Maine — The monthly meeting of the Hancock Woman’s Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Hancock Community Center, 1419 U.S. Highway 1.

There will be a potluck supper, but no formal program.

The Woman’s Club is open to all women of Hancock County.

Call Mary Lou at 422-3756 with any questions.

