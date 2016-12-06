Monthly Brunch & Learn: Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland , 201 Camden Street, Rockland, Maine For more information: 207-593-0383; woodlandsmaine.com/rockland/

December’s Brunch & Learn: The Basics – Memory Loss, Dementia, and Alzheimer’s Disease

Join us for this informative seminar, provided by the Alzheimer’s Association. Geared towards family members, those providing care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, medical professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease.

At this workshop, attendees will learn:

• Causes and risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease

• The benefits of early detection

• How to address a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease

• Symptoms and effects of dementia

• Stages and treatment of the disease

• Ways the Alzheimer’s Association can help

Notes:

• Free to the public

• Brunch will be served

• RSVP’s are appreciated – please RSVP by Dec 12 to Kelly Gilks, Administrator (kgilks@woodlandsalf.com) or (207) 593-0383

