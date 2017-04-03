Monthly Brunch & Learn: Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland , 201 Camden Street, Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-593-0383; woodlandsmaine.com/rockland/
APRIL BRUNCH & LEARN: Hospice Care for Long Term Care
Join us for this informative seminar with Skip Curtis from Beacon Hospice. This seminar is geared towards family members, those providing care for individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease, medical professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about hospice and its many benefits for those with Dementia.
At this workshop, you will learn:
• Hospice “then” vs. “now”
• How hospice can help with end stage Dementia
• Hospice as a benefit of Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance companies
• When is hospice appropriate
NOTES:
• Free to the public
• Brunch will be served
• RSVP’s are appreciated – Please RSVP by April 10 to Kelly Gilks, Administrator (kgilks@woodlandsalf.com) or (207) 593-0383
