Monthly Brunch & Learn: Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland

Sutherland Weston Marketing Comm
By Sutherland Weston
Posted April 03, 2017, at 1:27 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland , 201 Camden Street, Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-593-0383; woodlandsmaine.com/rockland/

APRIL BRUNCH & LEARN: Hospice Care for Long Term Care

Join us for this informative seminar with Skip Curtis from Beacon Hospice. This seminar is geared towards family members, those providing care for individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease, medical professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about hospice and its many benefits for those with Dementia.

At this workshop, you will learn:

• Hospice “then” vs. “now”

• How hospice can help with end stage Dementia

• Hospice as a benefit of Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance companies

• When is hospice appropriate

NOTES:

• Free to the public

• Brunch will be served

• RSVP’s are appreciated – Please RSVP by April 10 to Kelly Gilks, Administrator (kgilks@woodlandsalf.com) or (207) 593-0383

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. State police investigate Burnham woman’s ‘bizarre’ death
  2. Fire consumes historic midcoast mansionFire consumes historic midcoast mansion
  3. A professor said a soldier’s free plane seat made him want to vomit. A Navy SEAL said he lives in a bubble.
  4. CBC report: Canada grants refugee status to Muslim man who snuck across border at Houlton
  5. Homeless man found in burned tent near I-295 in South PortlandHomeless man found in burned tent near I-295 in South Portland

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs