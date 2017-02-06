Monthly Brunch & Learn: Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland , 201 Camden Street, Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-593-0383; woodlandsmaine.com/rockland/

FEBRUARY BRUNCH & LEARN: Navigating MaineCare for Long Term Care

Navigating the process of applying for MaineCare for long term care can be overwhelming. Join us for this informative seminar with special guest presenter, Kathleen Olsen, Assistant Administrator at Woodlands Senior Living. Geared towards family members, those providing care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, medical professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about applying for MaineCare for long term care, eligibility requirements, and much more!

At this workshop, you will learn:

• The eligibility requirements for MaineCare

• The necessary steps of the application process

• How to start the conversation about long term care

• How Woodlands Senior Living staff members can help!

NOTES:

• Free to the public

• Brunch will be served

• RSVP’s are appreciated – Please RSVP by Feb 13 to Kelly Gilks, Administrator (kgilks@woodlandsalf.com) or (207) 593-0383

