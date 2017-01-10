Monthly Brunch & Learn: Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland , 201 Camden Street, Rockland, Maine
For more information: (207) 593-0383; woodlandsmaine.com/rockland/
JANUARY BRUNCH & LEARN: Effective Communication Strategies
Join us for this informative seminar, provided by the Alzheimer’s
Association. Geared towards family members, those providing care
for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, medical professionals, and
anyone interested in learning more about decoding verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and how to communicate in meaningful ways.
At this workshop, you will learn:
• Communication changes that take place with Alzheimer’s disease
• How to decode verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia
• How to respond to verbal and behavioral messages in helpful ways
• Strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of Alzheimer’s disease
NOTES:
• Free to the public
• Brunch will be served
• RSVP’s are appreciated – Please RSVP by Jan 16 to Kelly Gilks, Administrator (kgilks@woodlandsalf.com) or (207) 593-0383
