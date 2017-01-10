Monthly Brunch & Learn: Cape Memory Care, A Woodlands Senior Living Community

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Cape Memory Care, A Woodlands Senior Living Community , 126 Scott Dyer Rd, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, Cape Elizabeth, Maine For more information: (207) 553-9616; woodlandsmaine.com/cape-elizabeth/

JANUARY BRUNCH & LEARN: Knowing the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s

Join us for this informative seminar, provided by the Alzheimer’s Association. Geared towards family members, those providing care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, medical professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about the early detection of

Alzheimer’s disease.

At this workshop, you will learn:

• How to tell the difference between Alzheimer’s and typical aging

• The process of receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis

• Why early detection is crucial

NOTES:

• Free to the public

• Brunch will be served

• RSVP’s are appreciated – Please RSVP by Jan 16 to Albert L’Etoile, Administrator, (aletoile@woodlandsalf.com) or (207) 553-9616

