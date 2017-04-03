Monthly Brunch & Learn: Cape Memory Care, A Woodlands Senior Living Community

Friday, April 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Cape Memory Care, A Woodlands Senior Living Community , 126 Scott Dyer Rd, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, Cape Elizabeth, Maine
For more information: 207-553-9616; woodlandsmaine.com/cape-elizabeth/
APRIL BRUNCH & LEARN: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
Join us for this informative seminar, geared towards family members, those providing care for individuals with Dementia, medical professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about how to decipher behaviors and determine how to best respond.
At this workshop, you will learn:
• How to decode behavioral messages
• How to identify common behavior triggers
• Strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s Disease
NOTES:
• Free to the public
• Brunch will be served
• RSVP’s are appreciated – Please RSVP by April 18 to Albert L’Etoile, Administrator, (aletoile@woodlandsalf.com) or (207) 553-9616
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →